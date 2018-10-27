In-demand receiver thinks Clemson is ‘a special place’

Alpharetta, Ga., 2020 wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) is a hot target for both the Clemson and South Carolina. He has been to both multiple times and the two have emerged from the pack as his two favorites with the Tigers out in front coming off another visit there last weekend.
“Clemson has always been a special place. I actually camped there as a freshman,” Capers said. “I have developed a good relationship with Coach Swinney, Coach Scott and coach Brandon Streeter. Our connection has grown a little bit. My family and I are kind of comfortable going to Clemson since we know most of he coaching staff. It feels like a place I need to be especially with their past experience with them having wide receivers drafted into the NFL. But the main thing is the academics.”
Capers has family ties to the state. His mother is from Charleston and he has a lot of family living there and in Greeleyville. So, he feels a kinship with the state, and that includes the Gamecocks as well. He last visited for the Texas A&M game.
“The South Carolina visit, I was really impressed,” he said. “I talked to Coach Muschamp and he really liked my film and he really wanted me there. He mainly preached about education. Coach Muschamp told me if I didn’t want to get an education, don’t come to South Carolina. I want to get an education. I was very impressed.”
Capers, of course, has several other suitors and will visit Louisville this weekend and he plans to visit Florida on Nov. 3 and Arkansas the following weekend. He also would like to visit Ohio State and Notre Dame. Capers also is planning to be at Death Valley for the Palmetto Bowl.
None of the others have risen to the level of the Tigers and Gamecocks in this recruiting race.
“I like both schools. Both schools are my top choices right now,” Capers said. “Right now Clemson and South Carolina have kind of distanced themselves from everyone else. It’s a little bit of a close battle but right now I would put Clemson number one.”
Capers said he does not expect to make his decision until sometime in February.
