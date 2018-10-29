Kelly Bryant recaps Missouri trip that ‘checked all my boxes,’ talks future visits

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant continued his search for his new home this weekend, taking a trip to Missouri for the Tigers’ game against Kentucky.
Missouri suffered a heartbreaking defeat Saturday, but that did not keep Bryant from enjoying his trip.
“It was definitely a great experience, great time, just really getting up there and just hearing from the coaches’ perspective and seeing for myself firsthand what all they’re about. I really could see myself there,” Bryant told The State. “To me, I felt like at the end of the day I look back, they checked all my boxes.”
While Missouri impressed Bryant, he still isn’t ready to make a decision yet. Bryant has also already been to North Carolina and Arkansas and has other visits planned.
“I’m nowhere near ready to make a decision. I still have visits in place,” Bryant said. “So I’m not ready to make a decision, but they checked the boxes for me. It’s still an open decision right now.”
Up next for Bryant is a return trip to North Carolina.
Bryant visited UNC on an unofficial visit Oct. 13 for its game against Virginia Tech. He will take an official visit this weekend when the Tar Heels host Georgia Tech.
Bryant could take a couple of other visits as well, and is considering Mississippi State for one of his other trips. North Carolina will be the third official visit for Bryant, joining Arkansas and Missouri.
“I’m taking an official to UNC this weekend. I’m trying to figure out for Mississippi State whether I’m going to get down there. I’m thinking about it. It’s not set in stone yet,” Bryant said. “And I’m trying to find one more to check out. I’m not sure yet.”
Bryant is enjoying the process of searching for his next school as he tries to find the perfect fit for his final season of eligibility.
“I’m enjoying it, but at the same time I’m just making sure I’m keeping my eyes and ears open while I’m going out to these different schools, different places, because it’s a business decision,” Bryant said. “I want to make sure I get this right. I’m just making sure that I surround myself around good people and just get in the perfect situation where I’m able to showcase my ability and compete at a high level as well.”
