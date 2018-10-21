Former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant set to visit another SEC school

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant took a visit to Arkansas over the weekend. Next up is a trip to another SEC school.
Bryant will visit Missouri on Saturday when the Tigers host Kentucky, a source told The State on Sunday.
Missouri is 4-3 on the season and is led by quarterback Drew Lock. The Tigers will need to replace the senior Lock next year.
Bryant has completed two visits so far, trips to North Carolina and Arkansas, as he works to find his next landing spot after announcing in September that he was transferring.
Bryant has one year of eligibility remaining, which he will complete in 2019. The former Wren High quarterback is currently taking online classes at Clemson as he works to complete his Master’s degree.
Bryant was 36 of 54 passing for 461 yards with two touchdowns and one interception through four games with Clemson in 2018. He also rushed for 130 yards and a pair of scores.
Bryant led Clemson to the ACC title and College Football Playoff in his first year as a starter last season.
