Clemson ranked in top 4 of first College Football Playoff rankings

Another year, another appearance by Clemson in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The Tigers are ranked No. 2 in the first playoff rankings of the 2018 season, which were released Tuesday night on ESPN.
Alabama, who Clemson has faced in the College Football Playoff for three consecutive years, is ranked No. 1.
LSU is No. 3, followed by No. 4 Notre Dame.
The rest of the top 10 includes No. 5 Michigan, followed by Georgia, Oklahoma, Washington State, Kentucky and Ohio State.
Clemson was ranked No. 1 entering the College Football Playoff in 2015 and 2017 and was No. 2 in 2016.
The Tigers made the national title game in 2015 and 2016, winning it all in 2016.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney spoke about the playoff rankings earlier Tuesday during his weekly press conference.
“We’re going to be in it. I know that,” Swinney said. “I don’t need to see a show tonight to know that we’re one of the teams that has a real shot. We’ve earned that.”
Clemson has been playing its best football of the season as of late. The Tigers blasted Florida State 59-10 on Saturday, handing the Seminoles their worst home loss in program history.
Clemson hosts Louisville this weekend and is favored by nearly 40 points.
Swinney said he is more concerned with beating the Cardinals and taking care of business down the stretch than he is with the playoff rankings.
“I said before the year I think we’re one of the 12 or 15 teams that maybe have a shot, and that’s where we want to be every year. We just want to be a team that has a chance. Some year you’re going to have things go your way and some years you’re not,” Swinney said. “We’re in a position that I’m sure we’ll be in there somewhere. I can’t imagine that we won’t. That’s great. But it just doesn’t matter. We’ve gotta beat Louisville. That’s just it. That’s the only thing that we’re locked in on.”
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. LSU
4. Notre Dame
5. Michigan
6. Georgia
7. Oklahoma
8. Washington State
9. Kentucky
10. Ohio State
11. Florida
12. UCF
13. West Virginia
14. Penn State
15. Utah
16. Iowa
17. Texas
18. Mississippi State
19. Syracuse
20. Texas A&M
21. N.C. State
22. Boston College
23. Fresno State
24. Iowa State
25. Virginia
