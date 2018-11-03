Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Louisville TV info, watch online, radio, more

Clemson will face Louisville in an ACC matchup on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. Here is what you need to know about the game:
Game info
Who: Louisville (2-6, 0-5 ACC) at No. 2 Clemson (8-0, 5-0)
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500)
Series history: Clemson leads the series 4-0.
TV: ABC (Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath)
Online: WatchESPN
Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.
Satellite radio: Sirius 103/XM 193
Weather: Sunny with a high of 62.
What’s at stake
Clemson is a 39-point favorite and has a chance to win four games in a row by 30 or more points for the first time in school history.
The Tigers can improve to 27-1 in their last 28 games against ACC Atlantic teams with a victory.
Clemson can extend its winning streak in Saturday games to 25 with a victory.
The teams, by the numbers
CU
UL
Points/Game
44.1
22.3
Opp. Points/Game
13
36.3
Yds. Rushing/Game
237
116.8
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
91.6
250.6
Yds. Pass/Game
285.6
232
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
172.2
187.4
Avg. Yds./Game
522.6
348.8
Opp. Total Yds/Game
263.9
438
Clemson players to watch
1. Running back Travis Etienne has been limited to only 84 yards in the past two games, but expect Etienne to get back on track this week. Louisville is No. 124 in the nation in stopping the run, allowing more than 250 yards per game.
2. Tigers receiver Derion Kendrick is turning into a weapon in the return game and is averaging 27 yards per return. Louisville has only eight touchbacks this season on 36 kickoffs. Kendrick is also getting involved more and more in the offense and played some wildcat quarterback last week.
3. Louisville is allowing 3.25 sacks per game, which is No. 120 in the nation. Clelin Ferrell is one of the best pass rushers in the country and leads Clemson with 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Louisville players to watch
1. Louisville receiver Jaylen Smith was a preseason All-ACC selection and he leads the Cardinals with 24 catches for 373 yards. Smith had eight catches for 107 yards last week against Wake Forest.
2. Senior safety Dee Smith leads the Cardinals with 51 tackles.
3. Kicker Blanton Creque has made all six of his field goal attempts and is 3-for-3 from 40 yards and out.
Clemson depth chart
OFFENSE
QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice)
RB – Travis Etienne (Tavien Feaster or Adam Choice, Lyn-J Dixon)
WR - Tee Higgins (Justyn Ross, Diondre Overton)
WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)
WR – Amari Rodgers (Derion Kendrick)
TE - Milan Richard (Braden Galloway or J.C. Chalk or Cannon Smith)
H-Back - Garrett Williams
LT - Mitch Hyatt (Jackson Carman)
LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)
C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)
RG – Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart)
RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Chandler Reeves or Blake Vinson)
DEFENSE
DE - Clelin Ferrell (Justin Foster, Chris Register)
DT - Dexter Lawrence (Nyles Pinckney, Jordan Williams)
DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins, Xavier Kelly)
DE - Austin Bryant (Xavier Thomas, Logan Rudolph)
SLB/NB – Isaiah Simmons (Jalen Williams, Baylon Spector)
MLB –Tre Lamar (Judah Davis or Chad Smith)
WLB – Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, Shaq Smith)
CB – A.J. Terrell (Mark Fields, Mario Goodrich)
SS – K’Von Wallace (Nolan Turner)
FS – Tanner Muse (Denzel Johnson)
CB – Trayvon Mullen (Kyler McMichael, LeAnthony Williams)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Greg Huegel (B.T. Potter or Alex Spence)
P - Will Spiers (Carson King)
KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)
LS(PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)
LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)
H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)
PR - Amari Rodgers (Hunter Renfrow or Derion Kendrick)
KOR - Derion Kendrick and Adam Choice
