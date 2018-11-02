Clemson coach Brad Brownell talks recruiting, building off success

Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell discusses trying to build off the Sweet 16 run.
By
Clemson University

Clemson ready to tip off season. Here’s the Tigers’ 2018-19 schedule

From staff reports

November 02, 2018 04:25 PM

Brad Brownell and the Clemson Tigers men’s basketball team are set to play 31 regular season games in the 2018-19 season. Clemson plays its home games at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Network listed when game is televised

November

11/6: vs. The Citadel, 7 pm

11/9: vs. NC Central, 7 pm

11/14: vs. Sam Houston State, 7 pm

11/19: at Cayman Islands Classic, vs. Akron, 11 am

11/20: at Cayman Islands Classic, Georgia/Illinois State, Time TBA

11/21: at Cayman Islands Classic, Time/Opponent TBA

11/26: vs. Nebraska, 7 pm, ESPN

December

12/4: Saint Peter’s, 7 pm

12/8: at Newark, N.J., vs. Mississippi State, 4 pm, ESPN2

12/15: vs. Radford, 3 pm

12/18: vs. Charleston Southern, 7 pm

12/22: at South Carolina, 2 pm, ESPN2

12/30: vs. Lipscomb, 3 pm

January

1/5: at Duke, Time TBA, ESPN

1/9: at Syracuse, 8 pm, Raycom Sports

1/12: vs. Virginia, noon, Raycom Sports

1/16: vs. Georgia Tech, 9 pm, Raycom Sports

1/22: at Florida State, 7 pm, ESPN 2 or ESPNU

1/26: at NC State, 2 pm, Raycom Sports

1/29: vs. Pittsburgh, 9 pm, ESPNU

February

2/3: vs. Wake Forest, noon, ESPNU

2/6: at Georgia Tech, 7 pm, Raycom Sports

2/9: Virginia Tech, noon, ESPN2 or ESPNU

2/13: at Miami, 7 pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

2/16: at Louisville, noon, ESPN2 or ESPNU

2/19: vs. Florida State, 9 pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

2/23: vs Boston College, noon, Raycom Sports

2/27: at Pittsburgh, 7 pm, Raycom Sports

March

3/2: vs. North Carolina, Time TBA, ESPN or ESPN2

3/6: at Notre Dame, 9 pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

3/9: vs. Syracuse, noon, CBS

