Clemson ready to tip off season. Here’s the Tigers’ 2018-19 schedule

Brad Brownell and the Clemson Tigers men’s basketball team are set to play 31 regular season games in the 2018-19 season. Clemson plays its home games at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Network listed when game is televised
November
11/6: vs. The Citadel, 7 pm
11/9: vs. NC Central, 7 pm
11/14: vs. Sam Houston State, 7 pm
11/19: at Cayman Islands Classic, vs. Akron, 11 am
11/20: at Cayman Islands Classic, Georgia/Illinois State, Time TBA
11/21: at Cayman Islands Classic, Time/Opponent TBA
11/26: vs. Nebraska, 7 pm, ESPN
December
12/4: Saint Peter’s, 7 pm
12/8: at Newark, N.J., vs. Mississippi State, 4 pm, ESPN2
12/15: vs. Radford, 3 pm
12/18: vs. Charleston Southern, 7 pm
12/22: at South Carolina, 2 pm, ESPN2
12/30: vs. Lipscomb, 3 pm
January
1/5: at Duke, Time TBA, ESPN
1/9: at Syracuse, 8 pm, Raycom Sports
1/12: vs. Virginia, noon, Raycom Sports
1/16: vs. Georgia Tech, 9 pm, Raycom Sports
1/22: at Florida State, 7 pm, ESPN 2 or ESPNU
1/26: at NC State, 2 pm, Raycom Sports
1/29: vs. Pittsburgh, 9 pm, ESPNU
February
2/3: vs. Wake Forest, noon, ESPNU
2/6: at Georgia Tech, 7 pm, Raycom Sports
2/9: Virginia Tech, noon, ESPN2 or ESPNU
2/13: at Miami, 7 pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
2/16: at Louisville, noon, ESPN2 or ESPNU
2/19: vs. Florida State, 9 pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
2/23: vs Boston College, noon, Raycom Sports
2/27: at Pittsburgh, 7 pm, Raycom Sports
March
3/2: vs. North Carolina, Time TBA, ESPN or ESPN2
3/6: at Notre Dame, 9 pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
3/9: vs. Syracuse, noon, CBS
