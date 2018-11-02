Clemson lands shooting guard commitment from Indiana prospect

The early signing period for basketball is next week, and Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell will be signing three guards to help offset the loss of this year’s starting backcourt.
On Friday, 6-foot-4 Alex Hemenway of Newburgh, Indiana, committed to the Tigers over Creighton, DePaul and Belmont. He joins 6-foot-3 Chase Hunter and 6-foot-1 Al-Amir Dawes in the Tigers’ class.
“When they started recruiting me, it was just one of those things where you kind of felt like family,” Hemenway said of Brownell and his staff. “Coach [Dick] Bender is the assistant recruiting me. We’ve built a really great relationship. He’s a guy that I know that will get me better on and offer the court.”
Hemenway also likes the culture he’s seen around Brownell’s program.
“What really stood out was the environment. Being able to get to build a relationship with the coaches at an early stage was really big to me as well,” he said. “From the conversations we’ve had, they see me as a shot maker and someone that can come in and make shots at a high level.”
Hemenway averaged 21 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game last season. He’s regarded as an excellent outside shooter and the Tigers, he said, want him just for that.
“I make shots,” he said. “That’s one thing that they said that sticks out about me. Off the dribble. Stationary. Off ball screens. They said I’m a shot maker and that’s one thing they said that they are losing, so that’s what they kind of keyed on to me. That’s the one thing they said will help them mostly.”
Hemenway will get the chance to show off those shooting skills in the nation’s best league, something he’s looking forward to.
“It will be a great experience that I’ve been looking forward to since a little kid, so being able to face the best of the best every night will be a challenge I’m ready for,” he said.
Hemenway’s commitment comes on the same day Brownell announced the transfer of 6-foot-4 sophomore guard AJ Oliver. With four seniors departing, Brownell still has two more scholarships in his pocket for this class.
