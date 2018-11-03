Another Clemson defensive lineman runs for a touchdown

Last week Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins rushed for a touchdown. This week fellow defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence got his turn.
Lawrence scored on a 2-yard touchdown run out of the jumbo package early in the third quarter to give the Tigers a 42-3 lead.
Lawrence lined up at fullback with Wilkins at running back and took the handoff from Trevor Lawrence before diving into the end zone.
Wilkins scored on a 1-yard touchdown run last week against FSU out of the same formation with Lawrence as his lead blocker.
