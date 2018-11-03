Swinney scores first TD for Clemson. (No, not Dabo)

Even Dabo Swinney’s son got in on the fun in Clemson’s blowout victory against Louisville.
Will Swinney, Dabo’s son and Clemson’s holder, caught a touchdown pass to give the Tigers a 77-16 lead in the fourth quarter Saturday at Death Valley.
Will Swinney, who is also a backup receiver, came in motion and caught a toss from backup quarterback Chase Brice. He dodged through traffic and scored from eight yards out.
It was Will Swinney’s first touchdown of his career.
Earlier in the game Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence rushed for a touchdown.
