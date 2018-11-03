Watch: Clemson runs down the hill to kick off football game

Clemson football runs down the hill during pregame
By
Up Next
Clemson football runs down the hill during pregame
By

Clemson University

Swinney scores first TD for Clemson. (No, not Dabo)

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 03, 2018 03:21 PM

CLEMSON

Even Dabo Swinney’s son got in on the fun in Clemson’s blowout victory against Louisville.

Will Swinney, Dabo’s son and Clemson’s holder, caught a touchdown pass to give the Tigers a 77-16 lead in the fourth quarter Saturday at Death Valley.

Will Swinney, who is also a backup receiver, came in motion and caught a toss from backup quarterback Chase Brice. He dodged through traffic and scored from eight yards out.

It was Will Swinney’s first touchdown of his career.

Earlier in the game Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence rushed for a touchdown.

  Comments  