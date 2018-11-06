No. 22 Clemson pulls away from The Citadel in season opener

Clemson knows that it has a pair of elite guards in Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell, but the Tigers will only live up to their top 25 preseason ranking if pieces step up around the two stars.
Reed and Mitchell had plenty of help Tuesday night in the season opener against The Citadel as six players scored in double figures in Clemson’s 100-80 win.
Reed led the way with 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Mitchell added 16 points and three assists.
Aamir Simms (16), Elijah Thomas (15), Clyde Trapp (13) and David Skara (11) also finished in double figures.
Thomas, who missed both exhibition games with an ankle injury, was a game-time decision for Tuesday’s opener. The senior did not show any signs of being limited as he pulled down nine rebounds to go along with his 15 points in 24 minutes of action.
Clemson hosts North Carolina Central on Friday at 7 p.m.
