Clemson ranked in top 4 of latest College Football Playoff rankings

There were some changes near the top of the latest College Football Playoff top 25 rankings, which were released Tuesday night on ESPN.
Alabama and Clemson are still ranked No. 1 and No. 2 after blowing out their opponents on Saturday, but the shakeups start after that.
Notre Dame is now No. 3, with Michigan moving up to No. 4. Georgia rounds out the top five after winning at Kentucky over the weekend.
The rest of the top 10 includes No. 6 Oklahoma, followed by No. 7 LSU, No. 8 Washington State, No. 9 West Virginia and No. 10 Ohio State.
Kentucky fell from No. 9 to No. 11 after losing to the Bulldogs.
Boston College, Clemson’s opponent Saturday night, moved up to No. 17, setting up a top 20 showdown this week. Clemson can clinch the ACC Atlantic and a spot in the ACC title game with a victory against the Eagles. Boston College will control its own destiny if it can pull off the upset.
College GameDay will be in town for the matchup, which will kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Clemson has two wins over teams currently ranked in the top 25 in No. 13 Syracuse and No. 14 N.C. State.
The way the rankings stand now the Tigers would face Notre Dame in a semifinal with Alabama matching up against Michigan.
Here is the full top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. LSU
8. Washington State
9. West Virginia
10. Ohio State
11. Kentucky
12. UCF
13. Syracuse
14. N.C. State
15. Florida
16. Mississippi State
17. Boston College
18. Michigan State
19. Texas
20. Penn State
21. Iowa
22. Iowa State
23. Fresno State
24. Auburn
25. Washington
