Dabo Swinney and Clemson are ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
Dabo Swinney and Clemson are ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Jeremy Brevard USA TODAY Sports
Dabo Swinney and Clemson are ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Jeremy Brevard USA TODAY Sports

Clemson University

Clemson ranked in top 4 of latest College Football Playoff rankings

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 06, 2018 09:46 PM

CLEMSON

There were some changes near the top of the latest College Football Playoff top 25 rankings, which were released Tuesday night on ESPN.

Alabama and Clemson are still ranked No. 1 and No. 2 after blowing out their opponents on Saturday, but the shakeups start after that.

Notre Dame is now No. 3, with Michigan moving up to No. 4. Georgia rounds out the top five after winning at Kentucky over the weekend.

The rest of the top 10 includes No. 6 Oklahoma, followed by No. 7 LSU, No. 8 Washington State, No. 9 West Virginia and No. 10 Ohio State.

Kentucky fell from No. 9 to No. 11 after losing to the Bulldogs.

Boston College, Clemson’s opponent Saturday night, moved up to No. 17, setting up a top 20 showdown this week. Clemson can clinch the ACC Atlantic and a spot in the ACC title game with a victory against the Eagles. Boston College will control its own destiny if it can pull off the upset.

College GameDay will be in town for the matchup, which will kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Clemson has two wins over teams currently ranked in the top 25 in No. 13 Syracuse and No. 14 N.C. State.

The way the rankings stand now the Tigers would face Notre Dame in a semifinal with Alabama matching up against Michigan.

Here is the full top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. LSU

8. Washington State

9. West Virginia

10. Ohio State

11. Kentucky

12. UCF

13. Syracuse

14. N.C. State

15. Florida

16. Mississippi State

17. Boston College

18. Michigan State

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Iowa

22. Iowa State

23. Fresno State

24. Auburn

25. Washington

  Comments  