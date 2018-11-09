Clemson seniors can add to legacy with win at Boston College Saturday night

Clemson’s senior is already going to leave quite the legacy with three ACC titles, three College Football Playoff appearances and a national title on their resume.
The group can add another tally to their list Saturday night at Boston College.
Clemson can clinch its fourth consecutive ACC Atlantic title with a win over the Eagles and can also clinch a spot in the ACC title game for the fourth consecutive year with a victory.
Since the ACC started having division winners and an ACC title game in 2005, no team has won four consecutive division titles.
“That would be a great accomplishment, especially for this group of seniors that have accomplished so much already. It’s something that’s important to them,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. “And it would mean that we would have a chance to go to Charlotte and play for a fourth ACC title in a row, which hasn’t been done. You can’t win 12 (games) until you win 10. You can’t win the ACC until you win the division. It just kind of all builds upon each other so it just creates more opportunity for this team down the road.”
Clemson sets out to accomplish five goals prior to every season: win the opener, win the division, win the state championship, win the ACC and win the closer.
The Tigers accomplished their first goal of the 2018 season on Sept. 1 with a win against Furman and have been working to accomplish goal No. 2 for the past two months.
“These are the two best teams in this division at this point. And we get the opportunity to lock up Saturday night in Boston and kind of settle it on the field. So it’s the way it ought to be,” Swinney said. “Championship week for us. We have a chance to clinch the division. You work all year to get to this point, and now you’re four quarters away from achieving one of our main goals each and every year.”
Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who has been a big part of Clemson’s success over the past four years, would love nothing more than to clinch the division title Saturday night in his home state of Massachusetts as the Tigers continue their quest to reach another College Football Playoff.
“It’s just definitely going to be special. Opportunities like this don’t come around very often,” Wilkins said. “Just for me to be a part of something that could be so special is going to be great. Just a little bit more of an incentive to just do our job this week to win the division title.”
