Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Boston College TV info, watch online, radio, more

Clemson will face Boston College in an ACC matchup on Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Here is what you need to know about the game:
Who is Clemson playing today?
Who: No. 2 Clemson (9-0, 6-0 ACC) at No. 17 Boston College (7-2, 4-1)
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Alumni Stadium (44,500)
Series history: Clemson leads the series 16-9-2.
TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor)
Online: WatchESPN
Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.
Satellite radio: Sirius 84/XM 84
Weather: Clear with a low of 36.
What’s at stake
Clemson can clinch a 10-win season for the eighth consecutive year with a victory Saturday. The Tigers can tie Miami and Virginia Tech for the fourth-longest streak of 10-win seasons in FBS history.
The Tigers can win their 50th game in the last four years with a victory. The 50 wins would tie the 2017 senior class for the most wins in school history.
Clemson can become the first ACC team to win four consecutive division titles with a victory.
The teams, by the numbers
CU
BC
Points/Game
47.8
37.2
Opp. Points/Game
13.3
24.1
Yds. Rushing/Game
265.3
225.6
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
90.4
151.8
Yds. Pass/Game
272.7
214.6
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
178.8
221.8
Avg. Yds./Game
538
440.1
Opp. Total Yds/Game
269.2
373.6
Clemson players to watch
1. Travis Etienne is one of the best running backs in the country, and if Clemson decides it wants to rely on the running game the Tigers should have success against a BC defense that is No. 7 in the ACC against the run.
2. Tigers defensive tackle Christian Wilkins should have a big game playing in his home state. The senior is motivated to lead Clemson to a win and could play some quarterback in the process.
3. Linebacker Tre Lamar is great against the run and should shut down holes that BC star AJ Dillon tries to run through.
Boston College players to watch
1. Running back AJ Dillon has missed two games with an ankle injury already this year and left last Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech after tweaking it. When healthy, Dillon is one of the best running backs in the country. The ACC Preseason Player of the Year has already rushed for 897 yards and eight touchdowns and is No. 4 nationally in yards per game at 128.1. If Dillon is close to 100 percent he will provide a big test for the Tigers.
2. Tight end Tommy Sweeney is a tough matchup at 6-5, 260 pounds. The senior leads Boston College with 24 catches and has produced 230 yards and three touchdowns.
3. Senior defensive lineman Wyatt Ray is tied for No. 5 nationally in sacks with nine. He also has 10.5 tackles for loss.
Clemson depth chart
OFFENSE
QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice)
RB – Travis Etienne (Tavien Feaster or Adam Choice, Lyn-J Dixon)
WR - Tee Higgins (Justyn Ross, Diondre Overton)
WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)
WR – Amari Rodgers (Derion Kendrick)
TE - Milan Richard (Braden Galloway or J.C. Chalk or Cannon Smith)
H-Back - Garrett Williams
LT - Mitch Hyatt (Jackson Carman)
LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)
C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)
RG – Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart)
RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Chandler Reeves or Blake Vinson)
DEFENSE
DE - Clelin Ferrell (Justin Foster, Chris Register)
DT - Dexter Lawrence (Nyles Pinckney, Jordan Williams)
DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins, Xavier Kelly)
DE - Austin Bryant (Xavier Thomas, Logan Rudolph)
SLB/NB – Isaiah Simmons (Jalen Williams, Baylon Spector)
MLB –Tre Lamar (Judah Davis or Chad Smith)
WLB – Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, Shaq Smith)
CB – A.J. Terrell (Mark Fields, Mario Goodrich)
SS – K’Von Wallace (Nolan Turner)
FS – Tanner Muse (Denzel Johnson)
CB – Trayvon Mullen (Kyler McMichael, LeAnthony Williams)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Greg Huegel (B.T. Potter or Alex Spence)
P - Will Spiers (Carson King)
KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)
LS(PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)
LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)
H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)
PR - Amari Rodgers (Hunter Renfrow or Derion Kendrick)
KOR - Derion Kendrick and Adam Choice
Comments