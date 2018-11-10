Final thoughts, predictions as Clemson faces BC

Clemson is a 20-point favorite for Saturday night’s matchup with Boston College, but that didn’t keep the Eagles from getting some love on College GameDay Saturday morning.
The show was set up at Stokes Lawn on the campus of BC with host Rece Davis being joined by Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Maria Taylor. Chris “The Bear” Fallica, Jen Lada, Tom Rinaldi and Gene Wojciechowski also contributed on the show.
Howard, a former star at Michigan, picked Boston College to pull off the upset, as did guest picker and actor Chris O’Donnell. Herbstreit did not make a pick because he is calling the game, while Corso picked Clemson and put on the Tiger head mascot.
There was plenty of talk about the weather Saturday morning and it is chilly and windy in Boston. It is expected to be 38 degrees with winds around 20 miles per hour at kickoff.
While you can make an argument that Boston College’s ground and pound, physical style will benefit from the cold and wind, I’m not sure that’s necessarily the case.
Clemson leads the nation in yards per carry allowed at 2.2, and if Boston College can’t establish a running game the Eagles will have no shot.
The Tigers rush for more yards per game than BC (265 to 226), and Clemson is deeper at the running back position with Travis Etienne, Lyn-J Dixon, Adam Choice and Tavien Feaster each averaging more than 6 yards per carry.
Clemson is a veteran team that is used to playing in these type of marquee games, and I expect the Tigers to pull away late and win comfortably.
Pick: Clemson 42, Boston College 17
Who is Clemson playing today?
Who: No. 2 Clemson (9-0, 6-0 ACC) at No. 17 Boston College (7-2, 4-1)
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Alumni Stadium (44,500)
Series history: Clemson leads the series 16-9-2.
TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor)
Online: WatchESPN
Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.
Satellite radio: Sirius 84/XM 84
Weather: Clear with a low of 36.
