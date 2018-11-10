Boston College starting QB injured against Clemson

Boston College starting quarterback Anthony Brown was injured in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Clemson and will not return.
Brown was hit by Tigers defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and landed on his shoulder. He was helped to the sideline and eventually left for the locker room.
Clemson was leading 3-0 at the time when Brown left on BC’s first drive of the game.
Brown was replaced by sophomore EJ Perry, who had played in three games and was 15-for-18 for 179 yards and two touchdowns entering Saturday.
