Dabo mocks cold weather talk after Clemson rolls at Boston College

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and his players were asked how the Tigers would handle the cold weather in Boston throughout the week leading up to Saturday’s top 20 showdown.
As it turned out Clemson handled the conditions just fine.
The Tigers outgained Boston College 424-113 in the dominant 27-7 victory as Clemson clinched the ACC Atlantic title in the process.
Swinney was asked after the game if he was worried about how freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence would play in his first road start in prime time.
He took the opportunity to mock those who questioned how the Tigers would handle the cold weather. Temperatures were in the upper 30s and it was windy most of the night.
“I was nervous about the weather. I thought it was gonna snow or sleet. I was a little disappointed it was a balmy 38 out there,” Swinney said smiling. “I didn’t know what was gonna happen listening to all the reports and all this stuff. That we were gonna forget how to play football or something because of the weather. Trevor had never been north to play football and all this stuff. Lord have mercy.”
Swinney also pointed out that Clemson has had plenty of success in the cold before.
That success continued Saturday night.
“You know, most people didn’t do their homework. Since 1961, Clemson was 5-0 in games less than 40 degrees and now 6-0,” Swinney said. “The only thing I was worried about is that we were gonna like freeze up and forget how to run and tackle and all that stuff. But somehow, someway, we were able to push through it.”
