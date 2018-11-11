What Dabo said about Clemson All-American Mitch Hyatt’s injury

Clemson All-American left tackle Mitch Hyatt was injured in Clemson’s 27-7 victory against Boston College Saturday night.
Hyatt originally left the game in the first half before returning for the start of the second half. However, he left the game again in the third quarter and did not return.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said after the game that Hyatt had “a couple of stingers.”
Swinney declined to comment further during his Sunday teleconference.
“Nothing to update tonight. They were all in today, but nothing anything different than what we talked about last night,” Swinney said.
True freshman Jackson Carman replaced Hyatt at left tackle and played well as Clemson’s offense finished with 424 total yards in the victory.
Carman has received playing time throughout the season as Clemson has earned several blowout victories, giving backups plenty of opportunities to play.
“The way we’ve been able to play a lot of guys this year that’s another prime example,” co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. “There weren’t any of us who were worried when he went in because he’s played a lot of ball for us this year.”
Swinney added that he was impressed with the way Carman played after being thrown into action on the road in a tough environment.
“I was really proud of Jackson. He stepped in there and played several snaps for us and did a really nice job. He’s a guy that’s got a really bright future,” Swinney said. “Definitely if he’ll stay committed to the totality of his development and all the things he has to do to reach his potential he has a high, high, high ceiling. He can be special.”
It is unknown how serious Hyatt’s injury is at this time or if he could miss any time moving forward.
CRAZY GAME OF RETURNS
There was plenty of excitement during punt returns Saturday night at Boston College.
BC’s Michael Walker had a 74-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter, while Clemson’s Amari Rodgers had a 58-yard punt return for a score in the fourth.
“We’ve just got to do a better job of coaching up our coverage. We had two guys there… We just kind of relaxed,” Swinney said of Walker’s return. “We’ve got to make sure that the ball gets downed. Even though it’s on the ground it’s a live ball.”
Swinney was also unhappy when it was ruled that Rodgers muffed a punt in the second quarter. Replay appeared to show that Rodgers was interfered with, but kick catch interference was not called and Clemson turned the ball over.
“I think they just missed the call. It happens,” Swinney said. “But I thought it was pretty clear.”
