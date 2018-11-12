Clemson football schedules another series with SEC power Georgia

Clemson and Georgia are scheduling another home-and-home series after all.
Three months after the two programs announced that they will kick off the 2024 season in Atlanta, it was announced that they will play a home-and-home series in 2029-30.
The Tigers will host the Bulldogs on Sept. 15, 2029 before traveling to Athens to face Georgia on Aug. 31, 2030.
“The series against Georgia continues the philosophy we have at Clemson to add another Power 5 opponent to our schedule outside of our annual rivalry game with South Carolina,” Clemson AD Dan Radakovich said. “We have a long history with Georgia and I know our fans will be excited about this home-and-home series after playing the Bulldogs in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2024.”
The teams most recently played a home-and-home in 2013-14 with the Tigers winning at home in 2013 and Georgia winning in Athens in 2014.
Here is a list of Clemson’s future nonconference opponents:
2019: Texas A&M, at South Carolina, Charlotte, Wofford
2020: at Notre Dame, South Carolina, Akron, The Citadel
2021: Wyoming, at South Carolina, UConn, South Carolina State
2022: at Notre Dame, South Carolina, Louisiana Tech, Furman
2023: Notre Dame, at South Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Wofford
2024: Georgia (in Atlanta), South Carolina, Appalachian State, The Citadel
2025: LSU, at South Carolina, Troy, Furman
2026: at LSU, South Carolina, Charleston Southern
2027: Notre Dame, at South Carolina, Wofford
2028: at Notre Dame, South Carolina
2029: Georgia, at South Carolina
2030: at Georgia, South Carolina
2031: Notre Dame, at South Carolina
