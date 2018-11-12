Clemson has scheduled a home-and-home series with Georgia.
Clemson has scheduled a home-and-home series with Georgia. Dale Zanine USA TODAY Sports
Clemson football schedules another series with SEC power Georgia

By Matt Connolly

November 12, 2018 11:22 AM

Clemson and Georgia are scheduling another home-and-home series after all.

Three months after the two programs announced that they will kick off the 2024 season in Atlanta, it was announced that they will play a home-and-home series in 2029-30.

The Tigers will host the Bulldogs on Sept. 15, 2029 before traveling to Athens to face Georgia on Aug. 31, 2030.

“The series against Georgia continues the philosophy we have at Clemson to add another Power 5 opponent to our schedule outside of our annual rivalry game with South Carolina,” Clemson AD Dan Radakovich said. “We have a long history with Georgia and I know our fans will be excited about this home-and-home series after playing the Bulldogs in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2024.”

The teams most recently played a home-and-home in 2013-14 with the Tigers winning at home in 2013 and Georgia winning in Athens in 2014.

Here is a list of Clemson’s future nonconference opponents:

2019: Texas A&M, at South Carolina, Charlotte, Wofford

2020: at Notre Dame, South Carolina, Akron, The Citadel

2021: Wyoming, at South Carolina, UConn, South Carolina State

2022: at Notre Dame, South Carolina, Louisiana Tech, Furman

2023: Notre Dame, at South Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Wofford

2024: Georgia (in Atlanta), South Carolina, Appalachian State, The Citadel

2025: LSU, at South Carolina, Troy, Furman

2026: at LSU, South Carolina, Charleston Southern

2027: Notre Dame, at South Carolina, Wofford

2028: at Notre Dame, South Carolina

2029: Georgia, at South Carolina

2030: at Georgia, South Carolina

2031: Notre Dame, at South Carolina

