Scouting Clemson’s next opponent: Duke

Duke (7-3, 3-3) at No. 2 Clemson (10-0, 7-0)
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson
TV: ESPN
Line: Clemson by 28
Three storylines
1. Clemson’s senior class can set a school record and an ACC record by earning win No. 51 during a four-year span with a victory Saturday night against Duke. Only Alabama has had a senior class reach at least 51 wins, topping out at 53 from 2014-17.
2. The Tigers will be playing a night game at Death Valley for the first time this year, which should lead to a loud environment. Next week’s game against South Carolina will also kick off at 7 p.m.
3. If Clemson can score at least 27 points (the Tigers are favored by 28) it will set the school record for the most consecutive games scoring at least 27 points with 11.
Three Duke players to watch
1. Junior quarterback Daniel Jones is one of the best in the ACC. The dual-threat weapon has thrown for 1,948 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 327 yards and two scores, despite missing two games with an injury.
2. Senior receiver T.J. Rahming leads the Blue Devils with 53 receptions and six touchdowns. Rahming has accumulated 518 receiving yards and has also returned 18 punts for 101 yards, with a long of 32.
3. Junior linebacker Joe Giles-Harris leads the Blue Devils with 80 tackles and is second on the team with 6.5 tackles for loss. He missed last week’s game against North Carolina with an injury, but if he can return this week it would be a big boost for the Duke defense.
