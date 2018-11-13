Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Duke

Tigers face Blue Devils Saturday night
Clemson stays in top 4 of latest College Football Playoff rankings

November 13, 2018 07:14 PM

The top of the new College Football Playoff top 25 rankings that were released Tuesday night remained the same after there were no upsets in the top 10 over the weekend.

Alabama and Clemson are still ranked No. 1 and No. 2 after earning fairly easy wins on Saturday. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 24-0, while the Tigers cruised past Boston College 27-7.

Notre Dame remained No. 3, with Michigan and Georgia rounding out the top five.

The rest of the top 10 includes No. 6 Oklahoma, followed by No. 7 LSU, No. 8 Washington State, No. 9 West Virginia and No. 10 Ohio State.

Duke, Clemson’s opponent for Saturday’s game at Death Valley, is still unranked, despite holding a 7-3 record.

Clemson has two wins over teams currently ranked in the top 25 in No. 12 Syracuse and No. 20 Boston College.

Pitt, who Clemson is likely to play in the ACC championship game on Dec. 1, is also unranked. The Panthers (6-4, 5-1) can clinch the ACC Coastal with a win in one of their final two games.

Here is the full top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. LSU

8. Washington State

9. West Virginia

10. Ohio State

11. UCF

12. Syracuse

13. Florida

14. Penn State

15. Texas

16. Iowa State

17. Kentucky

18. Washington

19. Utah

20. Boston College

21. Mississippi State

22. Northwestern

23. Utah State

24. Cincinnati

25. Boise State

