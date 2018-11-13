Clemson stays in top 4 of latest College Football Playoff rankings

The top of the new College Football Playoff top 25 rankings that were released Tuesday night remained the same after there were no upsets in the top 10 over the weekend.
Alabama and Clemson are still ranked No. 1 and No. 2 after earning fairly easy wins on Saturday. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 24-0, while the Tigers cruised past Boston College 27-7.
Notre Dame remained No. 3, with Michigan and Georgia rounding out the top five.
The rest of the top 10 includes No. 6 Oklahoma, followed by No. 7 LSU, No. 8 Washington State, No. 9 West Virginia and No. 10 Ohio State.
Duke, Clemson’s opponent for Saturday’s game at Death Valley, is still unranked, despite holding a 7-3 record.
Clemson has two wins over teams currently ranked in the top 25 in No. 12 Syracuse and No. 20 Boston College.
Pitt, who Clemson is likely to play in the ACC championship game on Dec. 1, is also unranked. The Panthers (6-4, 5-1) can clinch the ACC Coastal with a win in one of their final two games.
Here is the full top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. LSU
8. Washington State
9. West Virginia
10. Ohio State
11. UCF
12. Syracuse
13. Florida
14. Penn State
15. Texas
16. Iowa State
17. Kentucky
18. Washington
19. Utah
20. Boston College
21. Mississippi State
22. Northwestern
23. Utah State
24. Cincinnati
25. Boise State
