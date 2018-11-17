Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Duke

Tigers face Blue Devils Saturday night
By
Up Next
Tigers face Blue Devils Saturday night
By

Clemson University

Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Duke TV info, watch online, radio, more

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 17, 2018 06:30 AM

Clemson will face Duke in an ACC matchup on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. Here is what you need to know about the game:

What channel is the Clemson-Duke game on?

Who: Duke (7-3, 3-3) at No. 2 Clemson (10-0, 7-0 ACC)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay)

Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500)

Series history: Clemson leads the series 36-16-1.

Online: WatchESPN

Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 134/XM 194

Weather: Clear with a low of 37.

What’s at stake

1. Clemson’s senior class can set a school record and an ACC record by earning win No. 51 during a four-year span with a victory Saturday night against Duke. Only Alabama has had a senior class reach at least 51 wins, topping out at 53 from 2014-17.

2. The Tigers can finish the regular season with a win in every game in ACC play for the seventh time in school history with a victory.

3. If Clemson can score at least 27 points (the Tigers are favored by 28) it will set the school record for the most consecutive games scoring at least 27 points with 11.

Subscribe today: Only $30 for 1 year

Our all-new Sports Pass is only $30 for one year and gets you unlimited access to our Clemson Tigers stories and all of The State's Sports coverage. Subscribe now!

The teams, by the numbers



CU

DUKE

Points/Game

45.7

31.3

Opp. Points/Game

12.7

23.5

Yds. Rushing/Game

251.7

174.2

Opp. Yds Rush/Game

82.3

212

Yds. Pass/Game

274.9

245.6

Opp. Yds. Pass/Game

171.3

193.7

Avg. Yds./Game

526.6

419.8

Opp. Total Yds/Game

253.6

405.7

Clemson players to watch

1. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins will look to have a memorable senior day. Wilkins is fifth on the team with 40 tackles and second with 10.5 tackles for loss. Don’t be surprised if he plays some offense again as well.

2. Trayvon Mullen has been Clemson’s best cornerback this season. He will be tested against one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC and will need to play well.

3. Safety Tanner Muse has been playing great as of late. Muse leads the Tigers with two interceptions, and he had 10 tackles last week against Boston College.

Duke players to watch

1. Junior quarterback Daniel Jones is one of the best in the ACC. The dual-threat weapon has thrown for 1,948 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 327 yards and two scores, despite missing two games with an injury.

2. Senior receiver T.J. Rahming leads the Blue Devils with 53 receptions and six touchdowns. Rahming has accumulated 518 receiving yards and has also returned 18 punts for 101 yards, with a long of 32.

3. Junior linebacker Joe Giles-Harris leads the Blue Devils with 80 tackles and is second on the team with 6.5 tackles for loss. He missed last week’s game against North Carolina with an injury, but if he can return this week it would be a big boost for the Duke defense.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice)

RB – Travis Etienne (Tavien Feaster or Adam Choice, Lyn-J Dixon)

WR - Tee Higgins (Justyn Ross, Diondre Overton)

WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)

WR – Amari Rodgers (Derion Kendrick)

TE - Milan Richard (Braden Galloway or J.C. Chalk or Cannon Smith)

H-Back - Garrett Williams

LT - Mitch Hyatt (Jackson Carman)

LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)

C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)

RG – Gage Cervenka or Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart)

RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Chandler Reeves or Blake Vinson)

DEFENSE

DE - Clelin Ferrell (Justin Foster, Chris Register)

DT - Dexter Lawrence (Nyles Pinckney, Jordan Williams)

DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins, Xavier Kelly)

DE - Austin Bryant (Xavier Thomas, Logan Rudolph)

SLB/NB – Isaiah Simmons (Jalen Williams, Baylon Spector)

MLB –Tre Lamar (Judah Davis or Chad Smith)

WLB – Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, Shaq Smith)

CB – A.J. Terrell (Mark Fields, Mario Goodrich)

SS – K’Von Wallace (Nolan Turner)

FS – Tanner Muse (Denzel Johnson)

CB – Trayvon Mullen (Kyler McMichael, LeAnthony Williams)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Greg Huegel (B.T. Potter or Alex Spence)

P - Will Spiers (Carson King)

KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)

LS(PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)

LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Amari Rodgers (Hunter Renfrow or Derion Kendrick)

KOR - Derion Kendrick and Adam Choice

  Comments  