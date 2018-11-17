Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow injured against Duke

Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow was injured during the first half of Saturday’s game against Duke.
Renfrow made a diving attempt on a third-and-9 pass early in the second quarter from Trevor Lawrence. He landed on his head and stayed on the ground for a few minutes.
Renfrow was eventually helped to the sideline and then immediately taken to the locker room.
The senior did break Clemson’s record for consecutive games with a catch during the first quarter, hauling in a 7-yard reception on the first drive of the game.
Renfrow has now caught a pass in 39 consecutive games, breaking Artavis Scott’s record.
Renfrow was honored on Senior Day before the game.
Comments