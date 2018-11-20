Dabo didn’t think those five-bombs after USC streak were all that funny

It has been nearly five years since Dabo Swinney last suffered a loss to South Carolina, but the Clemson head coach still vividly remembers what it was like after the Tigers lost five consecutive games to USC.
Pictures popped up all over the Internet of Gamecock fans posing with Swinney and holding up five fingers signifying the five wins. While Swinney doesn’t mind a little trash talk, he wasn’t a fan of the “five bombs.”
“It is surprising sometimes that parents allow their kids to speak to adults sometimes. I just keep on moving. What’s acceptable to some parents is not acceptable to other parents,” Swinney said. “I take pictures with anybody. I don’t really care. I don’t have any ill will towards anybody. At the end of the day we’re all on the same team, or should be in a bigger picture. But sometimes people coming up and taking pictures and trying to five-bomb you and parents having fun with that, I would never allow my kids to do that.”
Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables added that he remembers being surprised when he would be out and about with Swinney and South Carolina fans would come up to them.
“I’d see people be disrespectful to coach Swinney,” Venables said. “If my child was ever disrespectful to anyone like that, we’d have some serious problems. But I think it’s like allowed in this rivalry. And the kids ... they have no filter. Just say whatever they want to say. Yeah. Most of it’s just like, ‘Roll Tide,’ though.”
Clemson has an opportunity to go for its fifth consecutive win in the series this weekend. If the heavily favored Tigers earn the victory, don’t expect to see any five bombs from Swinney any time soon.
“You won’t see me doing any five bombs or any of that stuff if we were to win. I’ll just be happy that we won the game,” Swinney said. “Everybody’s gotta parent the way they want to parent. But as far as the normal ‘You stink’ and ‘Go Gamecocks’ and ‘Roll Tide,’ and all of that. That’s good fun. That goes both ways.”
