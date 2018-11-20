What Clemson’s Dabo Swinney said about South Carolina’s strengths

Clemson University

Clemson remains in top 4 of latest College Football Playoff rankings

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 20, 2018 07:15 PM

The latest College Football Playoff top 25 rankings were released Tuesday night and the top four remained the same.

Alabama and Clemson are still ranked No. 1 and No. 2 after pulling away for comfortable victories over the weekend. Alabama was tied with The Citadel at the half before earning a 50-17 win, while Clemson led Duke 14-6 at the half before going on to win 35-6.

Notre Dame remained No. 3, with Michigan No. 4 and Georgia rounding out the top five.

The rest of the top 10 includes No. 6 Oklahoma, followed by No. 7 LSU, No. 8 Washington State, No. 9 UCF and No. 10 Ohio State.

Clemson has two wins over teams currently ranked in the top 25 in No. 22 Syracuse and No. 22 Texas A&M.

Pitt, who Clemson will play in the ACC championship game on Dec. 1, is ranked No. 24. The Panthers (7-4, 6-1) clinched the ACC Coastal title with a win against Wake Forest over the weekend.

Here is the full top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. LSU

8. Washington State

9. UCF

10. Ohio State

11. Florida

12. Penn State

13. West Virginia

14. Texas

15. Kentucky

16. Washington

17. Utah

18. Mississippi State

19. Northwestern

20. Syracuse

21. Utah State

22. Texas A&M

23. Boise State

24. Pittsburgh

25. Iowa State

