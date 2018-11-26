Clemson has 18 players named All-ACC

Clemson led the way with 18 players being honored as All-ACC selections Monday afternoon.
The Tigers had three defensive linemen named first-team All-ACC with Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Clelin Ferrell all being selected.
Running back Travis Etienne and left tackle Mitch Hyatt were also named first-team All-ACC.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named to the second team, while receiver Tee Higgins and offensive linemen Tremayne Anchrum, Sean Pollard and Justin Falcinelli joined him.
Defnsively, linebacker Tre Lamar and cornerback Trayvon Mullen were named second team.
Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow and guard John Simpson were named third team, while Austin Bryant, Kendall Joseph, Tanner Muse and A.J. Terrell were also named third team.
Amari Rodgers, K’Von Wallace and Greg Huegel were named honorable mention.
