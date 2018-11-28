Clemson sweeps ACC Player of the Year awards as Travis Etienne, Clelin Ferrell honored

A day after Dabo Swinney and Trevor Lawrence were honored by the ACC, two more Tigers received the league’s highest awards.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne was named the ACC Player of the Year on Wednesday, while defensive end Clelin Ferrell was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.
The news was announced after Lawrence was named the ACC Freshman of the Year and Swinney was named the ACC Coach of the Year on Tuesday.
