Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Pitt TV info, watch online, radio, more

Clemson will face Pitt in the ACC championship game on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Here is what you need to know about the game:

What channel is the Clemson-Pitt game on?

Who: Pitt (7-5, 6-2) vs. No. 2 Clemson (12-0, 8-0 ACC)

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor)

Where: Bank of America Stadium (75,412)

Series history: Pitt leads the series 2-0.

Online: WatchESPN





Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 94/XM 193

Weather: Light rain with scattered thunderstorms. Low of 55 with a high of 59.

What’s at stake

1. Clemson is going for its fourth consecutive ACC title, which would make the Tigers the first team to win four outright ACC titles in league history.

2. Clemson’s senior class lost only one game at home over the past four years and it was against Pitt. The Tigers can avenge that loss on Saturday. Clemson is 0-2 all-time against the Panthers.

3. Clemson can earn win No. 53 over a four-year period with a victory, which would extend its ACC record. Alabama currently holds the national record for wins over a four-year period with 53 entering Saturday.

Subscribe today: Only $30 for 1 year Our all-new Sports Pass is only $30 for one year and gets you unlimited access to our Clemson Tigers stories and all of The State's Sports coverage. Subscribe now! Ouris only $30 for one year and gets you unlimited access to our Clemson Tigers stories and all of The State's Sports coverage.

The teams, by the numbers





CU PITT Points/Game 45.7 28.0 Opp. Points/Game 14.0 27.8 Yds. Rushing/Game 256.3 232.7 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 84.8 174.3 Yds. Pass/Game 282.8 153.4 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 198.4 225.6 Avg. Yds./Game 539.1 386.1 Opp. Total Yds/Game 283.2 399.9

Clemson players to watch

1. Clemson running back Travis Etienne was named the ACC Player of the Year earlier this week. The sophomore has 1,307 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns. He is averaging eight yards per carry.

2. Fellow sophomore Tee Higgins is having a strong year for the Tigers, leading Clemson with 49 receptions, 766 yards and eight touchdowns. Pitt will likely try to load the box, which should open things up for Higgins and the passing game.

3. Clemson senior Christian Wilkins will be counted on to help slow down Pitt’s tough and physical rushing attack. Wilkins has 13 tackles for loss and five sacks on the year.

Pitt players to watch

1. Pittsburgh running back Qadree Ollison leads the Panthers with 1,134 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns thus far in 2018.

2. Fellow running back Darrin Hall is not far behind with 935 yards and nine scores. Hall averages more yards per carry with 7.6, ahead of Ollison’s 6.4.

3. Defensive lineman Rashad Weaver leads Pitt in tackles for loss with 12 and sacks with 5.5. He is also fourth on the team in tackles with 44.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice)

RB – Travis Etienne (Tavien Feaster or Adam Choice, Lyn-J Dixon)

WR - Tee Higgins (Justyn Ross, Diondre Overton)

WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)

WR – Amari Rodgers (Derion Kendrick)

TE - Milan Richard (Braden Galloway or J.C. Chalk or Cannon Smith)

H-Back - Garrett Williams

LT - Mitch Hyatt (Jackson Carman)

LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)

C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)

RG – Gage Cervenka or Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart)

RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Chandler Reeves or Blake Vinson)

DEFENSE

DE - Clelin Ferrell (Justin Foster, Chris Register)

DT - Dexter Lawrence (Nyles Pinckney, Jordan Williams)

DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins, Xavier Kelly)

DE - Austin Bryant (Xavier Thomas, Logan Rudolph)

SLB/NB – Isaiah Simmons (Jalen Williams, Baylon Spector)

MLB –Tre Lamar (Judah Davis or Chad Smith)

WLB – Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, Shaq Smith)

CB – A.J. Terrell (Mark Fields, Mario Goodrich)

SS – K’Von Wallace (Nolan Turner)

FS – Tanner Muse (Denzel Johnson)

CB – Trayvon Mullen (Kyler McMichael, LeAnthony Williams)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Greg Huegel (B.T. Potter or Alex Spence)

P - Will Spiers (Carson King)

KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)

LS(PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)

LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Amari Rodgers (Hunter Renfrow or Derion Kendrick)

KOR - Derion Kendrick and Adam Choice