It’s almost decision time for Kelly Bryant. Here’s what we know

It is almost decision time for former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, who will be deciding between his final five schools this week.
Bryant is expected to announce his decision on social media sometime Tuesday. He is down to Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri and North Carolina. Here is what we know heading into decision day:
There has been speculation that Bryant has trimmed his list to Auburn and Missouri, but Bryant said in an interview Sunday that is not the case.
“Nobody has separated. … I have not narrowed it down,” Bryant told the Opelika-Auburn News. “All those schools are still in my decision. No one has narrowed it down yet.”
Four of Bryant’s five finalists visited with him last week, according to a source.
Missouri head coach Barry Odom was in South Carolina to visit Bryant last Monday.
An assistant coach from Mississippi State visited with Bryant on Tuesday.
New North Carolina head coach Mack Brown visited Bryant on Wednesday.
Arkansas head coach Chad Morris had an in-home visit with Bryant on Thursday.
Bryant then spent the weekend in Auburn on an official, so he saw all five of his finalists on the final full week before his decision.
Bryant, who announced in September that he would transfer, has visited all five of his contending schools at least once.
Bryant detailed early on in the process what he was looking for in his next home.
“I’m just making sure I’m keeping my eyes and ears open while I’m going out to these different schools, different places, because it’s a business decision,” Bryant told The State about a month ago. “I want to make sure I get this right. I’m just making sure that I surround myself around good people and just get in the perfect situation where I’m able to showcase my ability and compete at a high level as well.”
