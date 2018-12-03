The ultimate walk-on: Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow wins national award

Hunter Renfrow can add another accomplishment to his already storied Clemson career.
The Tigers receiver was named the winner of the Burlsworth Trophy on Monday afternoon during a ceremony in Arkansas.
The award goes to the nation’s most outstanding college football player who is a former walk on.
Former Washington State quarterback Luke Falk won the award in 2017, while Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield won the award each of the previous two years.
Renfrow starred at Socastee High and his incredible Clemson career is winding down, but he has made plenty of history during his time with the Tigers.
The senior caught a pair of touchdowns against Alabama in the 2015 and 2016 national title games, and earlier this year Renfrow set the Clemson record for most consecutive starts by a wide receivers and most consecutive games with a catch.
Renfrow has 41 catches for 472 yards and a touchdown thus far in 2018.
