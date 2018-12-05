Clemson among the top few teams in the country when it comes to paying assistants

Clemson has enjoyed an incredible amount of success on the football field under over the past several years, and the Tigers are rewarding their assistant coaches for it.
Clemson is No. 2 nationally in salaries for assistant coaches, according to the USA Today database, which was released Tuesday.
Ohio State is No. 1 in 2018 at nearly $7.4 million, while Clemson is No. 2 at $6.825 million.
The rest of the top five includes No. 3 Texas A&M (nearly $6.8 million), No. 4 Auburn ($6,555,600) and No. 5 LSU ($6,470,000).
Florida State is the only other ACC team in the top 10, coming in at No. 10. The Seminoles pay their assistants a total of $5,715,000. Louisville is the only other ACC team in the top 25, coming in at No. 23 with a total of $4,222,000.
The SEC leads the way with five schools in the top 10, seven schools in the top 15 and 11 schools in the top 25. Clemson’s in-state rival South Carolina is No. 15 with a total of $5,050,000.
As far as total play, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is No. 2 nationally with a salary of $2,201,500. Venables is behind only LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who is at $2,500,000.
Auburn’s Kevin Steele ($2,050,500), Texas A&M’s Mike Elko ($1,800,000) and Todd Orlando of Texas ($1,710,000) round out the top five.
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is ranked No. 31 at $876,500, slightly ahead of fellow co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, who is No. 32 at $851,500.
Other rankings for Clemson assistants include No. 110 Robbie Caldwell ($541,500), No. 152 Danny Pearman ($481,500), No. 166 Brandon Streeter ($456,500), No. 179 Mike Reed ($441,500), No. 262 Mickey Conn ($371,500) and tied for No. 345 Todd Bates ($301,500) and Lemanski Hall ($301,500).
