Clemson offered him just last week, and now Greenville lineman has choice to make

Greenville offensive lineman Jimmy Fritzsche has a problem. But it’s a good one to have if you’re a college football prospect. He’s narrowed his decision to Clemson and Nebraska, so he can’t go wrong either way. The problem comes with deciding which way to go. Tuesday night Fritzsche was still struggling for a solution.
“Both opportunities are right in front of me, it’s so hard,” Fritzsche said. “They both attracted me so much. Nebraska, the future success they are building. And Clemson, what they’ve been known for, their success. They’re winning and they’re going consecutive playoff years. It’s all there.”
One difference between the two, though, is that Nebraska has been recruiting Fritzsche longer than Clemson. The Cornhuskers were one of his big offers and have followed up to build a strong relationship. Clemson just offered last week.
“Nebraska, I’ve built such great relationships with them. They’re awesome. My family loves it so much,” he said. “That doesn’t stop Clemson. I know they are now just coming into the game but I can’t pass up on them. That’s an opportunity that not a lot of people can get.”
Another difference between the two? Proximity. Clemson, of course, has the clear edge there.
“My mom does what the baby to stay home,” Fritzsche said. “That’s how she’s been. She loves Nebraska but for them it would be easier if I go to Clemson. But for me, I don’t really look at it like. I look at it as what’s best for me. Either way, it will be an experience of growing up and maturing on my own. As a kid, I’ve always desired playing honestly in the Big Ten. That’s big the dream. I didn’t think much about Clemson coming into the game and wasn’t sure how I would feel about it if they did. Sure enough, these are my two best offers so it’s hard to contrast between them.”
Fritzsche has lived in the Upstate his entire life and his attraction to the Big 10 comes from his dad who played at Purdue.
“It’s been a hard, hard time for me,” he said. “Nebraska has been on me for awhile now. Nebraska felt like home and for me Clemson is basically home. I’ll just pray and hope and give God some time and hopefully he leads me to that path. Nebraska, they want me to sign Wednesday or honestly they said they are going to move to the next class. Clemson came into the game so late. I went to Nebraska this (past) weekend and I was kind of ready to shut it down. It sure is not easy but again it’s a blessing.”
Fritzsche said both schools like him as a tackle. Currently he is 6-foot-7 and 245 pounds and he is projected to grow to about 290 pounds.
Fritzsche said he’ll sign first thing Wednesday morning but then will have a staged signing with some teammates at Noon.
