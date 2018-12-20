Recruiting class breakdown: Clemson stars, sleepers and more

Clemson signed the bulk of its 2019 recruiting class on Wednesday, inking 26 new players. Sixteen players from Dabo Swinney’s recruiting class will enroll early.
Stars
Five-star cornerback Andrew Booth – The Georgia native has all of the qualities you look for in a cornerback. Booth is fast and physical and has an opportunity to contribute early on at Clemson. He had offers from most of the country before committing to the Tigers over Auburn and Georgia. Booth was a three-year starter at Archer High, finishing his career with 162 tackles, 13 interceptions and four forced fumbles.
Five-star receiver Frank Ladson – The latest addition to Wide Receiver U, Ladson is another big-bodied receiver who has a similar build to current Tigers star Tee Higgins. The Miami native should join Clemson’s receiver rotation in 2019, just as Justyn Ross and Higgins saw the field as freshmen each of the previous two years. Ladson recorded 50 catches for 1,133 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2018 while averaging an incredible 22.7 yards per catch.
Four-star safety Joseph Charleston – The Georgia native was the first member of the class of 2019 to commit to the Tigers and never wavered from his commitment. Charleston is another prospect who can come in and contribute early. He has good size, speed and instincts and in addition to helping out on defense, Charleston can also contribute on special teams. He had 83 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two interceptions as a senior. In addition to safety, Charleston could also play nickel. He is excellent in run support and has good coverage skills.
Sleepers
Defensive end Ruke Orhorhoro – The Michigan native has only played football for two years as he played basketball growing up. Orhorhoro still has plenty of room for upside and should get better and better the more he plays. Despite being new to football, Orhorhoro still recorded 22 tackles for loss and 13 sacks as a senior.
Wide receiver Brannon Spector – The son of a former Clemson receiver, Spector is not as highly ranked as Clemson’s other two receivers in this class, but he can still be productive. Spector has great hands and will be a reliable target for the Tigers over the next several years. The Georgia native had 49 catches for 719 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior in 2018.
Linebacker Greg Williams – One of the lowest ranked member’s of Clemson’s class, that doesn’t mean Williams can’t go on to have a solid career. The Swansea native and only member of Clemson’s class from the state of South Carolina, Williams has good speed for his size and has the versatility to play several different positions on Clemson’s defense. The Shrine Bowler had 78 tackles and three interceptions as a senior.
Numbers
14: Clemson has signees from 14 different states, tying for the most the Tigers have had in one class with the 1989 class. The previous high for Dabo Swinney was 10 different states.
50 percent: Of Clemson’s 26 signees, 13 are ranked among the top 300 players in the country by one of the major recruiting services.
Two: Clemson had not signed a player from Louisiana in 13 years before signing Travis Etienne last year and Bryton Constantin this year, marking two signees in two years.
Where they’re from:
Georgia: 8
Florida: 6
Alabama: 1
South Carolina: 1
Louisiana: 1
Maryland: 1
Virginia: 1
Pennsylvania: 1
California: 1
Michigan: 1
Tennessee: 1
Connecticut: 1
Missouri: 1
North Carolina: 1
