Clemson adds a top offensive lineman to its 2019 recruiting class

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday afternoon that the Tigers were not done with the 2019 recruiting class.
It did not take Clemson long to add to its already strong group.
The Tigers landed a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Will Putnam on Thursday in the second day of the early signing period. Putnam, who is ranked as the No. 78 overall player in the 247Sports Composite rankings, chose the Tigers over Florida State and Auburn.
Putnam also held offers from Florida, Georgia and several other top programs in the country.
Clemson had 26 players sign on Wednesday with Putnam becoming No. 27 for the Tigers on Thursday.
Putnam is the third offensive lineman to join Clemson’s recruiting class as Kaleb Boateng and Hunter Rayburn signed with the Tigers on Wednesday.
With the addition of Putnam Clemson’s recruiting class is now ranked No. 5 in the 247Sports Composite rankings.
