What Clemson is getting in class of 2019 quarterback Taisun Phommachanh

Clemson has routinely landed top quarterback recruits under Dabo Swinney and this year is no different.
The Tigers signed four-star QB Taisun Phommachanh on Wednesday, which was the first day of the early signing period.
Phommachanh, who is a Connecticut native, is a player with a bright future, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney.
“He’s got great size. He has tremendous athleticism, and I think he’s still got it all in front of him,” Swinney said. “He’s got a bright future and has a bright mind for the game and so we’re excited to have him here. And he’s a midyear as well. We don’t have many quarterbacks right now so getting another guy like him in the fold is huge.”
Phommachanh is ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 3 dual threat quarterback in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He was banged up in 2018 and only played in six games but still was 73-for-128 passing for 1,066 yards and nine touchdowns. He also rushed for 163 yards and two scores.
The best season of his high school career came in 2017 when the 6-foot-3 signal caller completed better than 70 percent of his passes and accounted for 2,253 yards with 22 touchdowns and only one interception.
In addition to being a quarterback who fits into Clemson’s offensive system, Swinney believes the Tigers are also getting a quarterback who is mature and a great person.
“I always say we recruit people first, and he’s just an amazing young man. Great family. I mean just awesome, awesome people,” Swinney said.
There are some similarities in Phommachanh and Clemson All-American Christian Wilkins. Phommachanh attended Avon Old Farms Prep School in Connecticut, which is in the same conference as Suffield Academy, where Wilkins attended.
“A lot like Christian, his transition will be very easy for him,” Swinney said. “He’s been living in a closet for four years. I mean literally a closet ... coat and tie every day. So just really unique.”
If Phommachanh can have anywhere close to the impact that Wilkins had on Clemson’s program, the Tigers will be thrilled.
