3 Clemson players, including star defender, fail drug tests ahead of Cotton Bowl

Three Clemson players, including first-team All-ACC performer Dexter Lawrence, are facing suspension for the Cotton Bowl against Notre Dame after failing drug tests.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced the news during a news conference on Monday, a day after the Tigers arrived in Dallas, and a team spokesman provided further context when reached for comment Monday afternoon.

In addition to Lawrence, freshman tight end Braden Galloway and junior offensive lineman Zach Giella are also facing suspension.

The NCAA notified the Clemson athletic department that the three players failed a drug test last Thursday after a trace of ostarine was found in their urine. A second “B” sample has been taken for each player, according to the team spokesman, and some clarity on a potential suspension should come Wednesday.

“We have to make sure everybody understands. It is important that the message is accurate, and the message is told,” Swinney said. “They are three great young men who I know have not done intentionally anything.

“The letter from the NCAA said they had a slither of ostarine. I have never heard of it, but we may all in this room have a trace of something in us. It comes from anything and they thought it was a joke when I called them in. It comes from hair products, protein, something online, it could be anything.”

According to the Banned Substances Control Group, ostarine was “developed in the mid 2000s to help combat bone and muscle wasting in people suffering from a range of debilitating diseases and aging but is still being clinically researched and is not yet an approved drug. Ostarine is designed to activate the androgen receptor in a similar fashion to anabolic steroids. Because it produces strength gains similar to those of anabolic steroids without unpopular androgenic side effects, the drug has become a prevalent steroid alternative for bodybuilders and athletes.”

Clemson held its first practice at AT&T Stadium Monday afternoon.





The Tigers will face Notre Dame at 4 p.m. Saturday in the College Football Playoff semifinal. This is Clemson’s fourth consecutive playoff appearance.