Dabo Swinney shares message of unity as Clemson is honored at State House

Clemson University football coach Dabo Swinney spoke at the South Carolina State House for the second time in three years on Tuesday as the Tigers were honored for winning the 2018 national championship.
Just as he did following Clemson’s 2016 national title, Swinney spent his time at the podium delivering a message of unity to a bipartisan gathering of S.C. lawmakers.
“It’s truly an honor to be in your presence once again. I just want to say thank you for this day and the opportunity that we have to come back together,” Swinney said. “Thank you for the recognition. It’s still kind of surreal to me that I’m here. First of all, that I’ve had the opportunity to do this once, but to have the opportunity to be in front of you again is really a privilege.”
Swinney, who spoke for about 20 minutes, was joined by Tigers senior running back Tavien Feaster of Spartanburg and his son, Will Swinney, a holder and receiver for the Tigers.
He received four standing ovations throughout his speech, which explained how the Tigers came together to win their third national title in school history. Swinney emphasized that his team “had every excuse to be divided.”
The 2018 Tigers included players from 87 different cities and 18 different states. They held different religious and political beliefs. They came from different families, neighborhoods and socioeconomic backgrounds. They lost teammates who transferred and even one by an untimely death in the middle of the season, Swinney said.
“This group of young men was a team in every sense of the word,” he said. “They loved each other and every day they were committed to the purpose of making the 2018 Clemson Tigers the best that they could possibly be.”
Clemson alums in the General Assembly wore orange shirts, ties, blouses and dresses. Some lawmakers brought into the House floor Clemson hats and footballs and magazines recapping the national championship season.
State Rep. Bill Hixon, R-Aiken, toted a Clemson helmet into the House chamber. A host of lawmakers swarmed Swinney after the speech for autographs and selfies.
Swinney encouraged the the General Assembly to work together — like his football team — for the betterment of South Carolina.
“Yes, football unifies, and yes, football is a game. But it is one that provides us a road map of the things that we can all accomplish when we believe, when we love and when we sacrifice in the pursuit of common goals,” Swinney said. “Football unifies. We hope that we showed that to the state of South Carolina and to the world on that Jan. 9th in northern California. And specifically I hope we showed that to this group in this room. The same things that won big for us will win big for this state and the people in this room.”
After Swinney spoke, state Rep. Gary Clary, a Pickens Republican whose district includes Clemson’s campus, roasted the University of South Carolina fans in the General Assembly, sarcastically congratulating the Gamecocks for their runner-up finish in the Belk Bowl.
The day ended on the State House north steps with the unveiling of new road signs honoring Clemson’s national championship teams.
The new signs, which display the years of Clemson’s three national titles, will be placed along major roads in 13 spots for travelers to see as they enter South Carolina.
