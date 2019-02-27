Clemson University

Observations from Clemson’s first spring practice, including offensive starters

By Matt Connolly

February 27, 2019 07:39 PM

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney recaps first day of spring practice

Defending national champs held first practice on Wednesday
By
Up Next
Defending national champs held first practice on Wednesday
By
CLEMSON

Clemson held its first spring practice of the 2019 season on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Here are some observations from the workout, including who the starters were on offense.

Starting wide receivers

During the hurry-up portion of the offense, Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers were the starters, as expected. Higgins stayed in the nine-man spot, where he was the starter last year, while Ross moved outside to the two-man spot on the opposite side of the field. Rodgers, who played outside last year, moved inside to the five-man where Hunter Renfrow played last season.

Offensive line

The starting offensive line consisted of Jackson Carman at left tackle, John Simpson at left guard, Sean Pollard at center, Gage Cervenka at right guard and Tremayne Anchrum at right tackle. Carman is replacing Mitch Hyatt at left tackle, with Pollard is replacing Justin Falcinelli at center.

Tight end

The Tigers are thin at tight end with Milan Richard and Cannon Smith graduating. J.C. Chalk and Braden Galloway split first-team reps. Galloway is facing a year-long suspension after testing positive for ostarine. Clemson is appealing the suspension.

Defense

There are plenty of new characters up front on defense as it was a bit quieter with Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant no longer on the team. Clemson has plenty up talent at defensive end. Logan Rudolph and Justin Foster were up first in drills, with Xavier Thomas, Xavier Kelly and K.J. Henry following. But the Tigers are thin at defensive tackle entering the spring, particularly with Jordan Williams and Nyles Pinckney out for the spring with injuries.

Switching it up

Several new players are sporting new jerseys this year, including K.J. Henry (No. 1 from 13), Derion Kendrick (No. 1 from No. 10) and Justin Mascoll (No. 7 from 17).

Matt Connolly

Matt Connolly is the Clemson beat writer and covers recruiting and college sports for The State newspaper and The State.com

  Comments  