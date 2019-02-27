Observations from Clemson’s first spring practice, including offensive starters

Clemson held its first spring practice of the 2019 season on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Here are some observations from the workout, including who the starters were on offense.
Starting wide receivers
During the hurry-up portion of the offense, Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers were the starters, as expected. Higgins stayed in the nine-man spot, where he was the starter last year, while Ross moved outside to the two-man spot on the opposite side of the field. Rodgers, who played outside last year, moved inside to the five-man where Hunter Renfrow played last season.
Offensive line
The starting offensive line consisted of Jackson Carman at left tackle, John Simpson at left guard, Sean Pollard at center, Gage Cervenka at right guard and Tremayne Anchrum at right tackle. Carman is replacing Mitch Hyatt at left tackle, with Pollard is replacing Justin Falcinelli at center.
Tight end
The Tigers are thin at tight end with Milan Richard and Cannon Smith graduating. J.C. Chalk and Braden Galloway split first-team reps. Galloway is facing a year-long suspension after testing positive for ostarine. Clemson is appealing the suspension.
Defense
There are plenty of new characters up front on defense as it was a bit quieter with Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant no longer on the team. Clemson has plenty up talent at defensive end. Logan Rudolph and Justin Foster were up first in drills, with Xavier Thomas, Xavier Kelly and K.J. Henry following. But the Tigers are thin at defensive tackle entering the spring, particularly with Jordan Williams and Nyles Pinckney out for the spring with injuries.
Switching it up
Several new players are sporting new jerseys this year, including K.J. Henry (No. 1 from 13), Derion Kendrick (No. 1 from No. 10) and Justin Mascoll (No. 7 from 17).
