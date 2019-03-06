Did Clemson find the next Sammy Watkins? Freshman receivers are already impressing

Clemson has made it a habit of signing receivers that arrive ready to make an immediate impact for co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott.
It appears as though the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class has a couple of young studs ready to come in and carry on that tradition.
Clemson started spring practice last week with all three of its receiver signees – Frank Ladson, Joe Ngata and Brannon Spector on campus. Ladson and Ngata, a pair of 6-foot-4 wideouts, have been particularly impressive thus far. They are looking to follow in the footsteps of Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross, receivers that came in and contributed immediately as freshmen while helping the Tigers win big.
“Really, really pleased with both of them,” Scott said.
Ladson has gained 15 pounds since arriving on campus in January and now weighs 197 pounds, according to Scott. He reminds Scott of former Tigers star Sammy Watkins, who had 82 catches for 1,219 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman for the Tigers.
“He’s gained 15 pounds in two months, and I can see that in him. He’s stronger out here. He’s special. He reminds me a lot, his speed and acceleration and quickness reminds me of another No. 2 we had from Florida,” Scott said. “So that’s a pretty strong statement there.”
Scott was more aware of Ladson’s capabilities than Ngata’s when the two arrived on campus because Ngata is from California and spent less time around the Clemson program during the recruiting process.
But Scott is equally impressed by what he has seen from Ngata thus far.
“He’s big, strong, explosive. He’s made a bunch of plays and just a very hard worker, very serious about his business. Loves it,” Scott said. “Those two guys are roommates and two of the best young guys we’ve had come in.”
Spector is not as physically imposing as his two classmates, but he has joined them in making plays early on this spring. Spector is sporting the same No. 13 jersey that Adam Humphries and Hunter Renfrow wore.
“Very pleased with him playing in the slot,” Scott said. “Runs extremely well. Learning what he’s doing, but he made some plays today. It’s a lot of fun. Very rare that you have all three of your scholarship signees here in January. They’ve been getting a lot of reps and doing a good job with install so far.”
Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence is excited to add a few more weapons to his already loaded receiving corps and loves what he has seen from Ladson, Ngata and Spector in the early going.
“They’re really good. All of the freshmen are really good. I mean we’ve got 17 I think midyears so they’re really impressive. Those receivers especially, I get to see them up close,” Lawrence said. “Joe and Brannon and Frank and all of them, they’re going to be really good players.”
Higgins, who is trying to mentor the young receivers, believes the group has a bright future.
“Those guys can play,” he said. “They came in as freaks.”
