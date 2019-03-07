Tigers keeping relationship warm with Upstate running back

Clemson has known about Byrnes running back Rahjai Harris (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) for a couple of years now and the Tigers are keeping the relationship warm at this point. Harris camped with the Tigers the last two seasons so running backs coach Tony Elliott has seen him up close and likes him enough to stay in regular contact. He also visited for a pair of games last season. The Tigers have another junior day Saturday and Harris expects to attend.
Harris has yet to break through with Power 5 offers while holding offers from East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Memphis. That could change down the road but for now he’s happy with the attention he’s receiving.
“I can’t complain, I’m blessed,” Harris said. “It’s in God’s hands. I don’t really complain about it, I just go to work. I look at it as a blessing.”
But if Clemson were to offer this weekend or later in the year, that would be fine, too, though Harris said he wouldn’t immediately jump at the offer.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
“My options would still be open to be honest,” he said. “That would make me feel good inside. It would make me feel I need to work harder and harder just to know a championship team has offered me. That would make me feel good to be honest with you but I’d still keep my recruiting open.”
Harris visited West Virginia last weekend and he’s also seen Memphis. He said Charlotte and Georgia State also are showing interest but right now Memphis and East Carolina are coming at him the hardest.
Harris wants to make a decision in October and he will graduate early. He missed four games last season with a fractured ankle suffered in the season opener. He came back to rush for 662 yards and 6 touchdowns and catch 22 passes for 235 yards and 3 scores according to MaxPreps. For his career, Harris has 2117 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns, and 49 catches for 535 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Comments