ACC Tournament schedule is finalized

By Matt Connolly

March 09, 2019 08:18 PM

Clemson defeated Syracuse 67-55 Saturday afternoon at Littlejohn Coliseum, and the Tigers are the No. 9 seed in next week’s ACC Tournament.

The Tigers will open play on Wednesday at noon against No. 8 seed N.C. State.

If Clemson defeats the Wolfpack it will face No. 1 seed Virginia in the quarterfinals at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Here is the rest of the ACC Tournament schedule:

ACC Tournament seeds

1.Virginia (16-2)

2. North Carolina (16-2)

3. Duke (14-4)

4. Florida State (13-5)

5. Virginia Tech (12-6)

6. Syracuse (10-8)

7. Louisville (10-8)

8. N.C. State (9-9)

9. Clemson (9-9)

10. Georgia Tech (6-12)

11. Boston College (5-13)

12. Miami (5-13)

13. Wake Forest (4-14)

14. Pittsburgh (3-15)

15. Notre Dame (3-15)

Schedule

Tuesday’s first round

G1: No. 12 Miami vs. No. 13 Wake Forest, 12 noon., ESPN

G2: No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Notre Dame, 2 p.m., ESPN

G3: No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday’s second round

G4: No. 8 N.C. State vs. No. 9 Clemson, 12 noon, ESPN

G5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ESPN

G6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 7 Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN2

G7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 6 Syracuse, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday’s quarterfinals

G8: No. 1 Virginia vs. Game 4 winner, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

G9: No. 4 Florida State vs. Game 5 winner, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

G10: No. 2 North Carolina vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

G11: No. 3 Duke vs. Game 7 winner, 9 p.m., ESPN

Friday’s semifinals

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 9 p.m., ESPN

Saturday’s championship

Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Matt Connolly is the Clemson beat writer and covers recruiting and college sports for The State newspaper and The State.com

