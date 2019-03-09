ACC Tournament schedule is finalized

Clemson defeated Syracuse 67-55 Saturday afternoon at Littlejohn Coliseum, and the Tigers are the No. 9 seed in next week’s ACC Tournament.
The Tigers will open play on Wednesday at noon against No. 8 seed N.C. State.
If Clemson defeats the Wolfpack it will face No. 1 seed Virginia in the quarterfinals at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Here is the rest of the ACC Tournament schedule:
ACC Tournament seeds
1.Virginia (16-2)
2. North Carolina (16-2)
3. Duke (14-4)
4. Florida State (13-5)
5. Virginia Tech (12-6)
6. Syracuse (10-8)
7. Louisville (10-8)
8. N.C. State (9-9)
9. Clemson (9-9)
10. Georgia Tech (6-12)
11. Boston College (5-13)
12. Miami (5-13)
13. Wake Forest (4-14)
14. Pittsburgh (3-15)
15. Notre Dame (3-15)
Tuesday’s first round
G1: No. 12 Miami vs. No. 13 Wake Forest, 12 noon., ESPN
G2: No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Notre Dame, 2 p.m., ESPN
G3: No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPN
Wednesday’s second round
G4: No. 8 N.C. State vs. No. 9 Clemson, 12 noon, ESPN
G5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ESPN
G6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 7 Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN2
G7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 6 Syracuse, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Thursday’s quarterfinals
G8: No. 1 Virginia vs. Game 4 winner, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
G9: No. 4 Florida State vs. Game 5 winner, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
G10: No. 2 North Carolina vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN
G11: No. 3 Duke vs. Game 7 winner, 9 p.m., ESPN
Friday’s semifinals
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 9 p.m., ESPN
Saturday’s championship
Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
