Clemson earns walk-off win against No. 3 UNC, completes series sweep

Clemson completed a three-game series sweep of No. 3 North Carolina in dramatic fashion Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Tigers shortstop Logan Davidson hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Tigers to a 5-4 victory.
Clemson earned a 3-2 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday afternoon against the Tar Heels before pounding UNC 17-3 in Game 2. The Tigers completed the series sweep on Sunday.
Clemson and UNC were tied 2-2 entering the eighth inning of Sunday’s finale when Tar Heels freshman Caleb Roberts hit an RBI single to give UNC a 3-2 lead. North Carolina increased its lead to 4-2 later in the frame on an RBI double by Danny Serretti.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
Clemson cut the lead to 4-3 in the eighth inning when Grayson Byrd scored on a passed ball before the dramatics started in the ninth.
The Tigers were down to their last out when Sam Hall doubled to left center before Davidson’s walk-off homer to right on a 2-2 count.
Comments