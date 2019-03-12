Clemson’s Jackson Carman has appetite for getting better, tackling bigger role

Jackson Carman’s personality and hobbies off the football field are as unique as his size.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 345 pounds, the sophomore Clemson left tackle from Fairfield, Ohio, plays the guitar and performs musically. He can get up on a wakeboard and do tricks on the water, much to the surprise of his teammates.
Carman bakes Oreo Devil’s Food cakes for Kathleen Swinney, head coach Dabo Swinney’s wife. He also made one for star quarterback Trevor Lawrence for his birthday.
Because of his diverse interests, Carman nearly went to Southern Cal to take advantage of cultural opportunities.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
“I feel like one of the benefits for me coming here, when making my decision, is that there were so many things to do in L.A., I felt like I might get distracted,” Carman said. “(Clemson) is a good place for me to lock in.”
It’s clear, though, he doesn’t mind standing out, which is something he’ll be doing this fall as the replacement for one of the most storied offensive linemen in Clemson history.
Former left tackle Mitch Hyatt holds school records for snaps played and games started. He was a four-time All-ACC selection and one of five Tigers to ever be named unanimous All-America on the offensive line. He also was a key member of two national championship squads.
Carman isn’t fazed by the pressure, and he’s off to a good start this spring. Swinney said last week that Carman’s doing his job “loudly,” which actually means the head coach isn’t noticing him at all.
“The only time an offensive linemen gets called out is because he’s doing something wrong,” Carman said. “If he’s not hearing his name, it’s a good thing.”
Carman, who played 209 snaps in 13 games as a reserve in 2018, said going up against Clemson’s star-studded defensive front in practice last year helped him acclimate to the college level and let him know he’s ready to be a starter in 2019.
“He’s still got some work to do body-wise. It’s his best asset and his worst asset,” Swinney said. “He’s a very blessed person physically for his position and his craft. He’s incredibly athletic. He’s naturally strong. But it’s also the worst part because he’s got to work really hard to maintain (weight). He can get big in a hurry.”
Carman didn’t say what he’s playing at this spring, but he believes his ideal weight is 315.
“I’m moving well right now, but it’s really hard on my body and my joints,” Carman said. “It’s just healthier to be at a lighter weight. It’s always challenging (to lose weight).”
But he can tell a huge difference with his conditioning compared to last spring, when he was a heralded five-star prospect and early enrollee.
Carman’s added a ton of functional strength and is bench pressing 100 pounds more now than a year ago. He’s also adjusted to a different diet. Carman says he’s never been a junk-food binger, but in high school he would go long periods without food and then compensate by overeating.
Now, Clemson has him eating smaller meals more frequently.
Carman is hoping all of that helps him focus this spring on his blocking techniques when he’s fatigued.
Swinney says if Carman continues to work hard, it’ll pay off this fall for the protector of Lawrence’s blindside.
“He’s still got to grow up a little bit, accountability, maturity. It’s some little things from time to time. He’s still a young guy,” Swinney said. “I expect him to take a giant leap between now and September. I’ll be very disappointed if he doesn’t.”
Comments