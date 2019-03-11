Clemson picks up blue chip offensive lineman to add to loaded class

Raleigh, North Carolina offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) visited Clemson for the junior day last weekend and that was enough for him. Monday night, he announced on Twitter a commitment to the Tigers. He chose Clemson over offers from Virginia Tech, North Carolina, N.C. State, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Duke, Louisville, Tennessee, Mississippi State and others.
“I’ve known I wanted to go to Clemson since the Elite Junior Day visit,” Mayes said. “That visit was spectacular. Everything was over the top, and they solidified as my number one all the way back then. I just felt like it (the decision) was easy. I didn’t want a spot to get taken up, and I couldn’t pass up such a great opportunity to be a Clemson Tiger.”
Mayes plays tackle but said he can move inside and play guard. Following his most recent visit, Mayes said he was impressed with how the Clemson offensive linemen worked during practice and with the coaching techniques of offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.
“I told Coach Caldwell yesterday, and I had a call with Coach Swinney around 12 o’clock today,” Mayes said. “Coach Caldwell was excited. He said he was to do backflips. He was ready for me to join because he thinks I will be a special player in their offense. Coach Swinney was excited as well. He was ready.”
Mayes gives Clemson eight commitments for a 2020 class some are projecting as one of the best in school history.
“We’re going to be the number one recruiting class in the nation,” he said. “We’ll be the best offensive line in the nation. We’ll be the best class in the nation, no doubt. I’ve been in a group chat with all of them (D.J. Uiagalelei, Bryn Tucker and Bryan Bresee) and the commits, so I talk to them. It’s not just football.”
Mayes gives the Tigers four commitments for the offensive line in the 2020 class. A fifth could fall Thursday night as Bryn Tucker (6-5 320) of Knoxville is set to announce his commitment. He’s had Clemson, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Alabama, LSU and Ohio State among his favorites.
