Clemson is in the NIT, and a potential fun matchup awaits Tigers

The Clemson men’s basketball team missed out on an NCAA Tournament berth, but the Tigers’ season will continue.
Clemson will face Wright State in the first round of the NIT, it was announced Sunday night. The game will be played Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
The Tigers are a No. 2 seed in the lower left bracket of the NIT, while Wright State is a No. 7 seed.
Clemson will face the winner of No. 3 seed Furman and No. 6 seed Wichita State if it beats Wright State on Wednesday. Indiana is the No. 1 seed in Clemson’s portion of the bracket.
Furman is a Southern Conference team in Greenville, which is about 30 miles from Clemson. Wichita State is coached by South Carolina native Greg Marshall.
Clemson is making its 17th appearance in the NIT, but the Tigers’ season started with much bigger hopes.
Clemson returned four starters from a team that reached the Sweet 16 last season, but it struggled to close out games in 2018-19 and now finds itself in the NIT.
The Tigers enter the tournament 19-13 (9-9). Clemson is led by Marcquise Reed, who averages more than 19 points per game.
UPPER LEFT BRACKET
1. UNCG
8 Campbell
4. Davidson
5. Lipscomb
3. Georgetown
6. Harvard
2. N.C. State
7. Hofstra
LOWER LEFT BRACKET
1. Indiana
8. St. Francis (Pa.)
4. Providence
5. Arkansas
3. Furman
6. Wichita State
2. Clemson
7. Wright State
UPPER RIGHT BRACKET
1. Alabama
8. Norfolk State
4. Colorado
5. Dayton
3. Xavier
6. Toledo
2. Texas
7. South Dakota St.
LOWER RIGHT BRACKET
1. TCU
8. Sam Houston St.
4. Nebraska
5. Butler
3. Memphis
6. San Diego
2. Creighton
7. Loyola-Chicago
