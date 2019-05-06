Clemson adds grad transfer

Clemson coach Brad Brownell wraps up season, looks ahead to next year Tigers missed out on 2019 NCAA Tournament Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers missed out on 2019 NCAA Tournament

Clemson men’s basketball has plenty of scoring to replace off of last year’s team as the Tigers are losing four starters, including their top three scorers.

They added a piece to their 2019-2020 roster on Monday that they hope can provide some immediate help.

Clemson landed a commitment from grad transfer Curran Scott of Tulsa on Monday. The Oklahoma native announced the move on Twitter. He will be immediately eligible to play in 2019-20.

Scott started his career at Charlotte in 2015-16 before transferring to Tulsa. After sitting out one season he played for the Golden Hurricane each of the past two years. Scott averaged 8.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game this past season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He shot better than 39 percent from 3-point range in 2018-19, knocking down 41 of his 104 3-point attempts. Scott started 26 of 32 games this past season, helping Tulsa to an 18-14 record.