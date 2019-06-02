Clemson’s season comes to an end as Jacksonville State eliminates Tigers from NCAAs

David Hood

Different venue. Same result.

The Clemson baseball team had its season come to an end with a 9-2 loss to Jacksonville State Sunday afternoon in the Oxford Regional, marking the ninth consecutive year Clemson has failed to advance out of a regional.

This is the fourth straight year under Monte Lee the Tigers have failed to make a Super Regional. The previous three times Clemson lost at home in the championship game, before falling to the Gamecocks in Game 1 on Sunday.

Clemson has been outscored 45-10 in games they have been eliminated in under Lee, struggling on the mound and at the plate.

Clemson did pound out 10 hits against Jacksonville State, but the Tigers were unable to turn them into runs. Clemson stranded 14 batters in the loss.