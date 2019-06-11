Clemson completes staff, replaces Steve Smith with new hire

Clemson coach Brad Brownell wraps up season, looks ahead to next year Tigers missed out on 2019 NCAA Tournament Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers missed out on 2019 NCAA Tournament

Clemson basketball had an opening on its staff after assistant coach Steve Smith did not have his contract renewed last month. That spot has now been filled.

Anthony Goins has been hired to join head coach Brad Brownell’s staff as an assistant coach, Clemson announced Tuesday morning.

Goins was officially approved by the Clemson Board of Trustees on Tuesday after spending the previous two seasons at Quinnipiac. He also previously worked at Yale and Dartmouth early on in his coaching career.

“Anthony is a very smart, hard-working young coach with a bright future in this business,” Brownell said in a statement. “He is a passionate and determined recruiter who excels at building meaningful relationships with the players he coaches. He loves coaching the game of basketball and will bring a tremendous amount of positive energy to our program.”

Goins agreed to a one-year contract that runs through April 30, 2020. His deal is for $230,000, with a $5,000 signing bonus.

“I am extremely humbled to join such an incredible University and program,” Goins said in a statement. “I’m thankful to Quinnipiac basketball, but can’t wait to get to work with the players, Coach Brownell and the amazing staff he has put together. It’s an exciting time for Clemson basketball and I look forward to bringing more Clemson Grit.”





Goins replaces Smith, who did not have his contract renewed after he was linked to the FBI NCAA basketball case.

According to testimony, Smith was caught on an FBI wiretap discussing the recruitment of Zion Williamson, the Clemson men’s basketball program and the Tigers’ football team. The wiretap was played as part of testimony for the FBI hoops trial.

Clemson was set to approve new contracts for assistant men’s basketball coaches, including Smith, at a Board of Trustees meeting at the end of April.

However, those contracts were put on hold after Smith’s comments.

In addition to Goins, assistant coaches Dick Bender and Antonio Reynolds Dean also received new contracts on Tuesday.

Bender and Reynolds Dean each received one-year deals that will expire April 20. Bender received a $15,000 raise and will make $235,000 this season, while Reynolds Dean received a $27,000 raise and will make $257,000. Bender received a $1,500 signing bonus, and Reynolds Dean’s is for $2,000.