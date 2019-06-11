Tallahassee tight end leaves Clemson camp with something big: An offer

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney breaks down 2019 recruiting class Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday

Clemson is looking to add at least one true tight end to the 2020 class and during last week’s run of camps the Tigers got a close up look at Sage Ennis (6-foor-4, 225 pounds) of Tallahassee. Position coach Danny Pearman and head coach Dabo Swinney must have liked what they saw because they sent Ennis back home to the shadows of Florida State with an offer. And while the Seminoles have been close to his home and his heart, Ennis now has something more to ponder.

“It was a surprise. I kinda knew that if I came back up to camp I had a shot at it, but it really came out of nowhere,” Ennis said. “It was Coach Swinney that gave me the offer. We had just finished 1-on-1’s and they were breaking for lunch after the first practice and he came up to me and told me I had an offer. It does change things. They are a top-tier school. I already had a list narrowed down, but with them offering they will now go on the list and they are one of the few schools I have in the top of that list. I liked working with Coach Pearman. I can see how he coaches and see what he does. I like him as a coach and as a person.”

Ennis left Monday on a week-long East Coast trip with his team that will include stops at Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio State, Penn State, Kentucky, North Carolina, Louisville and others. He plans to make his decision when he returns from that trip. Clemson is a definite factor.

“There is an atmosphere around the program that makes you feel like home,” he said. “All of the players and coaches there are so cool and calm and nice. Everybody preaches family but not everybody puts that into action. They do.”

Last season Ennis had 39 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for nine touchdowns.

Notes:

▪ Wren 2021 6-foot-5 wing Bryce McGowens was scheduled to visit Clemson today and will visit Clemson this weekend according to Stockrisers.

▪ Clemson offered 2021 offensive lineman Marcus Tate (6-foot-4, 326 pounds) from University School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.