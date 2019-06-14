Clemson extends offer to tall cornerback out of Georgia

Clemson on Wednesday became the 21st offer for Covington, Georgia 2021 cornerback Nyland Green (6-foot-3, 170 pounds) who worked out in camp in front of the Tiger coaches and was offered following his performance. The Tigers join Syracuse, Kansas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Purdue, Kentucky, Michigan State, Indiana, Louisville and UCF as some of the major names on Green’s offer list.

“The school was amazing,” Green said. “Everything is all family based. The main thing (cornerbacks) Coach Reed hooked me on was being a smart young man and becoming close with God, because at Clemson that’s what they do. They are all family and will help you through anything. He gave me a look around the school and it was beautiful. We went into his office and he gladly opened his arms and offered me.”

Green obviously performed well in front of Reed. And everybody is looking for tall corners who can cover. And Green also liked what he learned from Reed regarding how he uses and coaches his corners.

“I love the secondary,” he said. “Their drills are amazing. There’s good work in every one and I learned something new. I think I would fit in well. It’s quite and it’s a place to go to if you care about your business seriously. There’s no playing there and I like that.”

Green was out of the country with his family for a while so Clemson was his first visit since returning. Thursday he will be at Georgia and that will be followed by stops at Auburn, Alabama and Tennessee.