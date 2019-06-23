Maryland lineman, teammate of top commit enjoys ‘crazy’ visit to Clemson

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney breaks down 2019 recruiting class Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday

Damascus, Maryland offensive lineman Ryan Linthicum (6-foot-4, 278 pounds) is a highly regarded center prospect for the 2021 class. His offer list was already impressive before he camped at Clemson earlier this month and landed an offer from the Tigers. Linthicum had visited Clemson for the spring game with his teammate and Clemson commitment defensive end Bryan Bresee, and he knew from that experience he would like a chance to give the Tigers stronger consideration.

“The visit was crazy,” Linthicum said. “What stood out to me was how awesome the coaches are there. And, the facilities are top notch. It’s somewhere where you feel like home. Bryan showed me around and we talked with coaches. It was just a great time and it’s somewhere where I feel at home.”

Linthicum also got the chance to visit with Dabo Swinney and others, and that was a plus experience as well.

“It was an amazing experience,” Linthicum said. “How it felt like home and it’s just a wonderful place. Dabo is someone I could see myself playing for. I talked to all the coaches but coach Bates the most and his message was to just keep working no matter what.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Among his other offers at this point are Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Nebraska, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Duke, Louisville, LSU, North Carolina and East Carolina.

Some of his other visits have been to Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Penn State and Pitt.

Clemson will lose it’s starting center after this season whether that turns out to be Sean Pollard or Gage Cervinka.

Notes:

▪ Hartwell, Georgia 2021 tight end Cane Berrong committed to Notre Dame. He also drew interest from USC and Clemson. He camped at Clemson last week but was not offered.

▪ Plant City, Florida 2021 wide receiver Agiye Hall visited Clemson Friday, and then he went to Georgia for a visit.